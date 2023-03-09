Areas of drizzle, fog and freezing fog started our Thursday but skies have gradually cleared from the west to the east into this evening. Winds increased during the day but should lighten up overnight. Temps tonight will be chilly but not terribly cold.

Sunshine is back for Friday. Temperatures will largely warm to the 50s across the Sunflower State as a small area of high pressure pushes through the Central Plains.

Clouds return Friday into Saturday as a quick-moving system approaches the region for the first half of the weekend. Areas of drizzle and scattered showers develop early Saturday, mainly East. Depending on how quickly a cold front moves through will determine how warm southern Kansas will get.

There is another piece of energy that looks to dive through southwest Kansas Saturday night, capable of a few flurries and raindrops.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures slightly cooler than average and this will last into Monday. High pressure tracks East Tuesday opening the door to southerly winds. Warmer air surges into western Kansas first and will then spread farther east by Wednesday. Highs in the 60s and 70s are possible.

A strong cold front comes through next Thursday, offering up a chance for rain and snow along with colder temps for St. Patrick’s Day.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: NW/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 39 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman