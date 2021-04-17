Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine returns to wrap up the weekend, another cold front ushers in wintry weather

Mainly cloudy skies have taken over once again today as lingering showers developed this afternoon from Friday’s wintry storm system.

This activity will come to a close this evening leaving clouds to clear overnight and areas of patchy frost to develop.

Frost Advisories have already been posted for portions of central Kansas through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will drop back down into the 20s and 30s across the state tonight.

Sunday brings back sunny conditions to wrap up the weekend and a boost in temperatures back into the 50s and 60s before our next cold front arrives on Monday.

Northern Kansas will see impacts from this next front Monday morning before it reaches southern Kansas by Monday evening.

This front may spark up a few showers across southern Kansas ahead of the boundary, but better moisture for rain and snow chances trail behind the front.

Temperatures will take a sharp drop behind the front, as afternoon temperatures could be in the 30s across northern Kansas and 60s and possibly 70s in southern Kansas as a stronger north wind ushers in the cooler temperatures. As the temperatures fall behind the front, rain will change over to snow.

Rain and snow chances will continue into the overnight Monday with some waking up to snow falling Tuesday morning.

Some accumulation looks possible across the state. At this time, northern Kansas looks more favorable to find this accumulating snowfall, but we cannot rule out minor accumulations as far south as Wichita through Tuesday morning. However, due to warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday ahead of the front, any accumulations this far south would be largely confined to elevated and grassy surfaces.

Expect temperatures to dip close to or below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Be sure to protect any outdoor plants before the chill settles in next week. Temperatures start to improve through the end of next week.

We will have another wave of rain and isolated thunderstorms return Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures slowly start to rebound by the end of next week, but will still remain below the seasonal average in many locations.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige