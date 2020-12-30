Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine returns today ahead of Thursday’s winter storm

Round one is wrapping up this morning. We may still see a few showers and snow mixing in across southcentral Kansas through the morning before things slowly slip eastward through the remainder of the day. No accumulations expected from this round.

Wichita and most of southcentral Kansas will be battling the clouds through the morning before sunshine breaks through later this afternoon.

As a result, daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the mid and upper 30s where western Kansas will have a better chance of seeing the 40s this afternoon.

Tonight is another chilly night as clouds work on clearing out a bit more as we wake up on Thursday into the teens.

Thursday conditions start sunny and seasonable but will start to deteriorate as the afternoon progresses with our next weather system sliding in from south Texas.

A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for much of southcentral Kansas through New Year’s Day at 3pm.

The Thursday evening commute home will be messy for locations especially southeast of the Turnpike before spreading northwest as temperatures will once again need to be monitored closely during this time for a transition from rain to freezing rain.

When all is said and done Thursday night, a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice will be possible.

This icy mix will transition to snow, and where a heavier band sets up, several inches of snow will be possible. Winds also look to pick up during this period meaning blowing snow will reduce visibility for folks traveling on area roads.

Anywhere from Liberal to Hays and points eastward will need to be monitored for wintry impacts. Northwestern Kansas looks to largely miss out on most of this activity as dry air takes over.

This system will wrap up west to east by early Saturday morning and then we’re on a slow warming trend into early next week.