Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine takes over through the weekend, rain chances remain isolated

Sunshine was back again today as temperatures returned to the 80s this afternoon for many with some isolated 90s mixed in as well.

While an isolated shower or storm especially across southcentral into southeastern Kansas cannot be ruled out this weekend, many will be soaking up the sunshine and enjoying some summer-like days through Sunday.

Tonight, temperatures will dip back down into the 50s and 60s.

Abundant sunshine takes over Saturday with a few more clouds filtering in across southcentral Kansas Saturday afternoon. Highs are expected to sit into the 80s and 90s once again.

Any rain chance will remain very isolated Saturday afternoon, and expect that most across the state will not see a drop of rain to start the weekend.

We will see a disturbance pass through our atmosphere this weekend that will help to spark up an isolated round of showers and thunderstorms across central Kansas Sunday with another batch of activity developing east of the Rockies across eastern Colorado by Sunday afternoon.

Activity looks to struggle eastward across western Kansas, but will maintain an isolated chance at a passing shower or rumble of thunder.

Two things remain unchanged as we step into early next week: the heat and isolated daily chances of showers and storms. We will see more sunshine throughout next week. Given the sunshine, daytime highs will remain in the 80s and while more 90s pop up to the west to keep a very summery feel to the start of June.

As the clouds build in during the afternoon, we will need to keep an eye out for an isolated round of storms, the severe threat remains low, as several disturbances sweep through the atmosphere.

Central into eastern Kansas look to be favored by this daily round of activity. Dewpoints will remain higher which will not only fuel the chances for rain, but also keep things feeling muggy outside. A front looks like it tries to push through the state next Friday, which may spark a few showers and storms as it slides to the south. We will continue to monitor this next system as it comes closer into view.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige