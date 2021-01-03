Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine takes over, warming trend begins

Sunshine took over Saturday afternoon as high pressure continues to build in and sets the stage for more pleasant afternoons in store through the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will be chilly once again tonight as we dip back down into the 20s.

One thing we will have to keep an eye out for is the potential for some patchy fog in areas that picked up snow in southcentral Kansas. I don’t think this will cause a lot of issues for most, but we may wake up to a hazier sky in this part of the state Sunday morning.

As sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend, temperatures are on the rise once again.

Highs Sunday will be back into the 50s for most, southcentral Kansas, however, will still be stuck into the mid 40s given the melting snow.

Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week as moisture builds and we await our next weather system.

Still time to iron out this system’s exact path, but rain continues to look likely for central Kansas and a rain snow mix possible for the western half of the state as this weather maker comes together.

Behind it, temperatures drop to more seasonable levels and we look to stay dry to wrap up next week.