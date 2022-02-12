Our weekend is off to a sunny and seasonable start for the middle of February. Expect daytime highs to remain into the 40s this weekend before temperatures start to warm into the upcoming work week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will start to increase as our next storm system comes together. This will lead to heightened fire concerns Tuesday.

Moisture is building ahead of this next storm system. Exact track will determine who could see the better chances for rain versus snow. Any changes to the track will be important to monitor in the days to come as we nail down the fine-tune details for this next system. Any rain and rumbles Wednesday evening will change over to snow on Thursday as temperatures fall behind a strong cold front. This system exits the region late Thursday before cooler air takes over by the end of the week.

2/12/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: S/NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 37 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.