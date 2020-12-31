Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine turns to ice and snow potential New Year’s Eve

While a mostly sunny sky takes over for the majority of Thursday, clouds will start to increase across southcentral Kansas by late this afternoon which signals that changes are quickly headed our direction as our next weather maker slips in from Texas.

Highs will be back into the 40s.

The main area to watch through this evening will be areas southeast of the Turnpike which stand the best chance at seeing the rain changeover to freezing rain earlier in the evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in place through Friday afternoon.

It’s looking more likely this morning that most of southcentral Kansas won’t start seeing this activity until closer to the 7PM to 10PM window as the system continues to spread farther north and west with time.

As it does so, temperatures will be critical to watch to see whether the bulk of the moisture meets temperatures at or around freezing or just below.

As temperatures continue to drop overnight, southcentral Kansas will see the rain/freezing rain/sleet change over to a heavy, wet snow that looks to stick around through the majority of the day on Friday.

Ice accumulations still look to be anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.25″ across southcentral Kansas.

Once the change over to snow happens, snowfall totals could really start to pile up and a swath of 2″ to 4″ of snow looks possible for the Wichita area with higher amounts possible in isolated locations from Medicine Lodge and Hutchinson up through Topeka.

Winds look to kick up a bit with this passing system which will add the complication of reduced visibility making tricky travel for New Year’s Eve plans into New Year’s Day. Gusts are expected between 35 and 40 mph.

Most of western Kansas will miss out on this activity.

It’s a slower process of clearing out the clouds through the rest of the weekend and bringing temperatures back into the 40s by Sunday. It looks like there may be another midweek system moving in next week.