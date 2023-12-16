Our recent storm system that brought a half inch to an inch and a half of much-needed rainfall is pushing off to the east of our region. We have some leftover cloud cover to start our Saturday with jacket weather as you head out the door this morning, but sunshine will return today. Temperatures range from the middle to upper 20s in western Kansas to middle 30s in the central part of the state.

This afternoon’s temperatures will reach the upper 40s, just slightly above average for mid-December. The afternoon will be breezy with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Saturday night will feature mostly clear skies and lighter winds as high pressure builds over the central plains. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s statewide by early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend. The surface high pressure center will push off to our southeast bringing winds around to a more southwesterly direction and helping to boost temperatures into the mild 50s on Sunday afternoon.

Later Sunday, there will be an uptick in upper-level cloud cover due to a weak cold front tracking southward through Kansas. This front will come through dry and resets temps to cooler levels by a few degrees on Monday.

Temperatures will then rebound and start the climb the rest of next week.

Thursday into next Friday, a system will skim by, producing rain showers from southern Kansas into the eastern portions of the region.

A stronger system aligns the weekend before Christmas. Right now, this looks to be mainly for the southern half of the state Saturday and will be in the form of rain. Timing and temps during the overnights might bring about a brief wintry change to a select few, but the chances of Kansas having a White Christmas this year are quite low.

A strong and much colder push of air arrives on Christmas and lingers the following week. Another system may be on deck just before the start of the New Year. Our weather pattern remains active and with these southern storm systems, we can keep chipping away at the drought.

12/16/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Meteorologist Jack Boston