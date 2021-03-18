Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshine wraps up the week, rain chances not far behind

We have seen a bit more sunshine mixing in today especially for our western counties.

However, given the gusty winds we had on hand today, temperatures were a bit cooler.

We will continue to clear out the clouds through the overnight hours as high pressure starts to build in. This will be key in seeing a switch to our weather pattern to wrap up the work week and start the weekend.

With just a few clouds drifting in overnight, temperatures will quickly fall back into the 20s.

Abundant sunshine returns and lighter winds will allow temperatures to warm up into the 50s Friday afternoon.

A sunshiny sky takes over through Saturday and temperatures will be rebounding back into the lower 60s. We will hover around the 50s and 60s as clouds work back in through next week limiting our warming potential most days.

By Sunday afternoon, clouds and winds start to increase as our next system approaches the Sunflower State.

Many look to stay on the drier side through most of Sunday, but by Sunday evening, we could start to see some showers developing ahead of the storm system’s arrival. Moisture steaming in from the south will provide widespread chances for rain.

As the system swings through overnight Monday into Tuesday, we may find a brief changeover to snow across northwestern Kansas.

At this time, trends want to keep a pretty active weather pattern in place through much of next week which would lock in more cloud cover and bring in a couple more chances for rain through next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige