Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny to storms, tracking our next system and a chance for severe weather Wednesday

Even though temperatures have cooled from the last couple of days, it is still seasonable for this time of year. We will go from sunshiny today to storms as our next system and cold front approach tomorrow.

Overnight we will see an increase in cloud cover from west to east as our next storm system draws near that may bring a few stronger storms to the region Wednesday afternoon.

Early Wednesday showers will develop out west. As we get closer to the lunch hour and the cold front inches farther east, we will see an uptick in showers and storms through central Kansas, including the Wichita area.

Instability and moisture look greater south and east of Wichita where a storm or two may reach severe thresholds for damaging winds and hail. The Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center is on par with where this is most likely to happen Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track east into eastern Kansas by Wednesday evening. This system will be history before midnight as cooler air sinks southward. Winds will be gusty behind the front to 40 MPH.

Rainfall amounts will be higher farther east where an inch or two of rain is possible.

Cooler temperatures are expected the rest of the work week as winds dominate from the north. We will trend below average. Mornings will be quite cold. Thursday morning temperatures out west will dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wichita will also feel this chill by Friday and Saturday mornings.

A quick-moving system brings a shot for rain showers and potentially a few snowflakes in the mix Thursday night into Friday morning.

The weekend looks superb as temperatures try to rebound Saturday. We will experience a wind shift by Sunday, but no moisture to be had for us, only dropping our temps slightly.

Once we get into next week, a southerly flow will return and this will enable temperatures to warm above average. Next week also looks quiet and void of any major storm systems.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman