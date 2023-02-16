Two storm systems ran their course this week. One brought rain. The other brought snow. Snowfall accumulations were plentiful in select cities especially north and west.

Farther south and east battled too much dry air as the core of the system marches away from our region tonight. Brutal cold lingers overnight with lows in the single digits to the teens.

Winds will drop by sundown and with clear skies, wind chills will reflect the single digits to subzero standards in snowier areas.

Temperatures moderate on Friday. Those with snow remain colder. Those without the fluff get to warm.

Temperatures jump to the 50s Saturday with more 60s by Sunday. Snowpack will alter our temps and keep them cooler until we can officially melt it away.

Next week we have another system set to impact the Central High Plains. Timeframe is Tuesday into Wednesday. The degree of how much dry air in place will need to be overcome in order for rain and snow to fall.

It will be monitored over the weekend as that time approaches. Temperatures will overall favor warmer than average before dropping briefly by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 16 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman