Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire.

Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year as we end September. a chance for a few sprinkles or light rain showers to the northwest. As the next front approaches it will apply the brakes over the weekend.

Saturday will be a warm day where temperatures will be above average. Winds will be weaker and overall the weekend should be nice to spend some time outdoors.

Woofstock, the fluffiest festival of the fall, takes place Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM at Sedgwick County Park. The KSN Crew will be out there with Storm Tracker 3. Come on by and say hello while supporting a great cause that Kansas Humane Society.

There is a chance for a shower or storm near the Kansas/Colorado state line Saturday and Sunday nights. As the front moves into the northwest Monday, it will spark a round of rain. This looks to favor the overnight keeping us sunshiny during the core of our kickoff to the workweek. The front will work through the area on Tuesday.

Wichita looks starved for moisture with any chance for a shower or two to remain to the north and west. The drought has deepened and nature will not give us any help next week.

High temperatures will dip behind the cold front. They will be closer to the norm with crisp, fall overnights in the 40s and 50s. A stronger push of colder air arrives at the end of next week. Highs look to be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s. We might even get a taste of frost closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line. We will monitor trends and the colder air coming.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman