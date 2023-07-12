A very hot day coming up for Kansas, with heat advisories in effect across much of the area.

Farther south, Oklahoma is under Excessive Heat Warnings.

Air temperatures will reach the upper 90s to triple digits.

When factoring in the humidity, heat index values will approach 110 this afternoon. Dangerous heat will be in place today, so please remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you must spend time outdoors today.

With the juicy humidity in the air, storms may try to capitalize on that. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

With an extremely unstable atmosphere, these storms will likely be severe wherever they form. All hazards are on the table, primarily damaging winds and large hail but a tornado or two isn’t out of the question.

A Slight Risk is in effect in the Wichita area, with an Enhanced Risk in eastern Kansas where storm development is more likely.

Into the end of the week, more chances of storms will be around but that will help us keep our temperatures a little cooler, into the lower 90s and upper 80s by week’s end. Storm chances will stick around through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 99 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: S/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.