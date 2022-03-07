We take on quite the winter chill heading into the next week, even though spring is just around the corner. The official start of spring is March 20. Highs today will reflect that late season cool down, with most of us only making it to the 30s and 40s.

A few brief relief days are on the way. We make it up near 50 degrees on Tuesday and then potentially above 50 for Wednesday. This still keeps us below average for this time of year. Wichita’s average high right now is 56 degrees. Another surge of colder air funnels back in to end the work week.

Flurries or a light snow are both possible on Tuesday, but the better chance for some measurable snowfall comes on Thursday. We need to watch this system, but I definitely think that part of the state will experience a late season winter storm. Right now, better chances look to stay across and north of I-70 for the highest snowfall totals. This storm would begin late Wednesday and last through Thursday.

3/7/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 48 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 22 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 34 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears