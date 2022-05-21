How the tables turn! We went from the upper 80s and 90s on Thursday to talking about snow mixing in this morning out west. We definitely have some unseasonably cool air surging in for Saturday and even Sunday. Expect morning temperatures to range from the 30s to 50s, and by this afternoon most of us will only make it to the 50s and lower 60s. Winds stay persistent out of the north from 10-25mph.

Showers and storms are found this morning mainly along and east of the Kansas Turnpike, with a light rain and snow mix across northwest Kansas. If traveling to Colorado, make sure you check road conditions before you go. The activity stays mainly confined to northwest Kansas through the morning before beginning to break apart. Storms in southeast Kansas will do the same. Safe to say our rain chances decrease during the afternoon and evening.

Expect another chilly night tonight as most of us drop to the 30s and 40s. This will be some of the coldest air we have felt in quite some time.

After a dry Sunday, rain chances increase late Sunday into early Monday morning. It looks like we lock into a bit of a wet pattern for the beginning of the work week with multiple disturbances push through the Sunflower State. Depending on where some of the heavier downpours set up, a quarter of an inch to over two inches of rainfall will be possible through Wednesday.

Temperatures stay rather cool through Wednesday in the 50s and 60s, but by Friday we will see some bigger strides back to average. After that, 80s and even a few 90s out west look to come back into the forecast.

5/21/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain (early). Hi: 59 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 68 Wind: N/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.



-Meteorologist Warren Sears