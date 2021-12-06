Storm Track 3 Forecast: Talk about a temperature roller coaster

Monday temperatures are anywhere between 20 and 30 degrees cooler than exactly 24 hours ago. This is all thanks to last night’s cold front that rocked the state with strong and gusty north winds.

Afternoon temperatures are going to struggle to climb out of the 30s and lower 40s. We went from well above average to now well below average. Clouds look to increase a bit as the day progresses, and our winds will stay relatively light this afternoon.

Some of our model guidance was hinting at a patchy light sprinkles and flurries for parts of the state on Monday night and Tuesday, this however looks less and less likely. A flurry or two could fall, but do not expect much. Our air is very dry for the time being, so anything that does fall should likely evaporate before it reaches the ground.

Temperatures will gradually trend upward through the end of the work week. We are talking mid 40s Tuesday, mid 50s Wednesday and then jumping back to the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday. If you are not a fan of this colder air, just wait a day or two!

We have our eye on another significant cold front that will push through on Friday night into Saturday. We will see a big drop in temperatures, back to the 40s. The biggest question right now is how much moisture will be available. Some of our model guidance is hinting at bringing a slight chance for rain/snow to the state, but the overall trend has taken the storm system well to the north.

The drought continues to intensify over Kansas and does not look to loosen up any time soon.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears