Talk about a cool down! Highs today gave us a taste of fall. Cooler temperatures are thanks to the passing cold front that will also be the culprit behind today’s scattered showers.

Western Kansas will stay dry for the rest of the night as showers progress eastwards. Pockets of heavy downpours will be brief with plenty of dry time mixed in this evening. Showers will continue tonight but track off into Missouri after midnight.

Today’s overcast skies will give way to clearing skies overnight as dry air rushes in from the north. Breezy conditions will be expected at times. Temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s across the region by sunrise tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s forecast is stellar! Temperatures will be in the 70s with sunny skies. It will be a perfect today to spend time outside.

We slowly climb back into the mid-80s by the start of the week. Our above-average trend of highs in the mid-90s takes charge by the middle of the week. If you have any outdoor chores, tomorrow will be the best day to do them before summer-like weather returns this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 52 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll