A taste of Spring has arrived just in time for the weekend. Temps are on the chilly side, starting in the upper 20s and 30s but will warm nicely by this afternoon to highs in the 50s and lower 60s with the wind becoming gusty out of the south and southwest.

The wind will remain strong and gusty today out of the south to southwest, but will shift into the northwest in northern and western Kansas by this afternoon. As a small are of high pressure crosses the central Plains, temperatures will be a few degrees lower tonight as compared to this past night with lows in the 20s in most areas. At least there will be less wind.

Winds will be less on Sunday as temps warm further. This is the pick of the weekend! Some parts of southern Kansas, lower sixties with sunshiny skies.

More warmth expected on Monday ahead of a cold front but it will remain dry. There may be some low clouds or fog for a while late Sunday night and early Monday but otherwise, Monday will be another Springlike day with winds picking up out of the southwest again. This will be the peak of our heat before unsettled conditions move in due to our next storm system.

A boundary moves southeast Monday night and sparks a few showers mainly over far southeast Kansas. This looks sparse and not much to write home about. We will need to watch Tuesday into Wednesday as the next system organizes. Moisture will spread north into our neck of the woods. First as rain with rain switching to snow out west. Snowfall accumulations are possible in portions of the Plains. Still a lot to be ironed out, given the timing and track differences in model guidance this far out. This is the American GFS model which keeps Kansas mainly dry from that midweek system but the European model promises rain and snow across the state Wednesday!

Moisture may linger into Thursday with some snow and rain in parts of Kansas as another system passes through the Central Plains.

Temps will be reset from near average to below-average at times from Tuesday through the remainder of the week.

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

2/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: S/SW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston