Get ready for another beautiful spring-like day across the Sunflower State, with temperatures climbing well above average in the 60s.

Anytime it is warm and windy with low relative humidity, our fire danger will be high, especially in areas that have not picked up as much moisture as the rest of the state. Please be cautious and not be the spark that could lead to a wildfire.

Moisture will return to the region tomorrow evening as our next piece of energy moves east. Spotty showers will track across western Kansas on Wednesday night.

As temperatures drop overnight, the rain will transition to snowfall for northwest Kansas. Snow will lead us to the start of the day on Thursday, so for those in western Kansas, please be careful on your morning commute.

As the cold front advances farther into the state, snowfall will become widespread across the western half of the state. Rain will be possible for portions of central Kansas first before temperatures drop overnight and we see the transition to snowfall.

There could even be a rumble of thunder to the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has a risk of a strong to severe storm just outside of the area. While the threat of severe weather is low, it will still be monitored.

Moisture continues to track out of the region by the start of Friday, but a rain/snow mixture will hang around eastern Kansas as we wake up. Dry air will eventually chase out any leftover precip leaving us with clear skies by Friday afternoon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW/E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 34 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy. Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy

-Meteologist Lucy Doll