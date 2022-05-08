It sure is going to be feeling like summer and today was just a taste of what is in store for us for the next several days. Keep in mind, the average temperature here in the Wichita area for this time of year is 75 degrees. Daytime highs on Monday will climb into the 90s for many across the state.

We are aiming to stack up several days in the lower to middle 90s across Kansas this week. That heat will be combined with plenty of moisture. Not only moisture streaming in on gusty south winds, but our soggy ground will contribute to higher humidity levels leading to heat index values closer to the upper 90s and lower 100s some days.

We haven’t felt this kind of heat since last October, so our bodies will need to take some time to adjust to this summery heat. Be sure to drink plenty of water the next couple of days to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool if you choose to spend time outside. Remember to walk those pets early in the morning or wait until evening.

Winds will also remain gusty throughout the week. Combine elevated winds speeds with well above average temperatures and we are creating a recipe for heightened fire concerns across western Kansas where drought conditions persist.

This is not the week to tend to outdoor burning or activities that may cause a spark. Fire Weather Warnings have been extended through Monday for parts of western Kansas.

There will be little in the way of relief from rain each day. While the potential is there, these chances will remain isolated and many will stay dry day in and day out. Subtle boundaries will be the focus for this activity each day starting Tuesday across southern Kansas.

Wednesday’s rain chance hugs western Kansas along with Thursday’s potential before a frontal boundary sweeps through and pushes rain chances east Friday into Saturday. This boundary will help to usher in slightly cooler temperatures as we approach the weekend though still expecting daytime highs to remain above average through the end of the forecast period with highs falling into the 70s and 80s next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 71 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige