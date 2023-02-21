Another warm day in the Sunflower State! Temperatures climb this afternoon with passing clouds. Highs reach into the 60s and 70s across the region, with northwest Kansas remaining our cool spot in the upper 50s.

Strong winds carry us through the evening with gusts across southern Kansas into the overnight.

High Wind Watches and Advisories are in place for our Panhandle counties and far southwest Kansas through Wednesday evening.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place for portions of southwest Kansas through 7 PM this evening. Strong winds, matched with warm and dry conditions, will lead to heightened fire concerns. Please, no outdoor burning!

Temperatures overnight will be wides range across the region. We only fall into the 50s in southcentral Kansas, while portions of northwest Kansas crash into the 20s.

Strong winds prevail on Wednesday out of the south for most of southern Kansas, which will help launch temperatures into the 70s. Northwest Kansas will see northerly winds sooner, and temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s.

Fire Weather Watches cover most of our southwest region once again tomorrow, as any spark that flares up will quickly spread.

Moisture arrives in southcentral Kansas early Wednesday morning. A few strong storms will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has skimmed the eastern edge of the area with a risk of a strong to severe storm. Stronger storms should avoid our area, but it would still be wise to monitor our easternmost counties early Wednesday.

Snowfall then pushes into western Kansas, following behind the passing cold front. Snow will stay mainly to the northwest, but a rain/snow shower could clip portions of Southwest Kansas.

Temperatures plummet behind the cold front and push us back into the freezer for the second half of the workweek with highs in the upper 30s. We slowly climb into the 50s for the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 72 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll