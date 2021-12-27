Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature roller coaster in full effect

Thick clouds in place kept us a bit on the cooler side on Monday. Most afternoon highs made it to the 40s with a few near 50 this afternoon.

Rain chances increase slightly heading into Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The better chances look to lie near the turnpike and east. Anything that does fall this evening should be rather light and spotty. Overnight into early Tuesday is when our rainfall could become a bit more steady. Southeast Kansas looks to secure that best chance. Some of our model guidance is hinting at a quarter of an inch possible, again for parts of southeast Kansas. Wichita could just see some light activity.

With some cloud coverage in place tonight, lows will only fall to the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday brings an interesting forecast. Our next cold front will barge into the state, starting in northwest Kansas. This means the farther northwest you are on Tuesday, the colder your day will be. Expect a big range of temperatures, from the 30s to the 60s closer to Wichita. Aside from early morning showers, this front looks to come through mainly dry.

The Tuesday front packs a punch. Expect Wednesday morning temperatures to be in the single digits and teens, only warming to the 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon.

We stay chilly for a few days before a little late week relief.

We are keeping an eye on New Years Day (Saturday). Signs are currently pointing to a rain and snow mix pushing into the state, especially for those along and north of I-70. While it is a few days out, our guidance has been consistent with this storm system. Regardless, if this ends up holding, parts of Kansas could see the first snow of the season. Any travel plans Saturday need to be monitored, so stay with the Storm Track 3 team over the next few days!

