Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature roller coaster on the way

Thanks to that significant cold front, most of the region is sitting in the 50s and lower 60s to start the day.

The cooler temperatures are short lived as southerly winds take over and start to bring back the heat. Mid 80s to lower 90s are expected throughout the state on Tuesday. The wind will be strong at times between 15 and 25 mph gusting up to 30.

Dew points should mostly stay in the 50s for the day, which means it will not be very humid…yet!



Strong southerly flow stays persistent for the next few days. While we are not expecting much in the form of precipitation, our temperatures are going to quickly climb. We are back in the lower 90s for Wednesday with upper 90s and lower 100s for Thursday.

Big changes in our humidity levels for Wednesday and Thursday. It is going to be downright steamy! Those dew points will likely climb to the upper 60s/low 70s which is high. Those out west will see much drier air in place.

We will hold a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm for Western KS on Wednesday and then the entire state by Thursday. Most will stay dry.

Changes come late week in the form of another cold front. We are looking at lower 90s still on Friday before that front passes through. As it moves in, we could see showers and thunderstorms throughout the state. This front lingers around keeping slight storm chances on Saturday. Our weekend temperatures are looking solid! Mid 80s return to the forecast.

All in all, heat is the main character of the weather story this week before storm chances return for the weekend.