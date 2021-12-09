Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature roller coaster through the end of the week, gusty winds lead to fire concerns

Sunshine is back this afternoon across the Sunflower State, but we will notice a few more clouds building in across western Kansas.

This increase in clouds is the result of an incoming storm system which could bring some flurries and a few showers back to the region as we wrap up the work week.

Until it arrives, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm with daytime highs into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, the winds will start to pick up and temperatures will range from the 30s to 40s for many.

Winds could gust between 40 and 50 MPH with some locally higher gusts possible.

Winds will remain gusty throughout the day on Friday as the cold front sweeps through the state.

A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for portions of southern Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle and northern Oklahoma Friday.

Temperatures ahead of this boundary will soar into the 60s and 70s across southeastern Kansas as temperatures tumble and collide with minimal moisture behind the front.

A few flurries will be possible for areas mainly along and north of I-70 throughout the day on Friday before this storm system exits the region Friday night.

Little to no accumulation is expected given how warm temperatures have been the past several days.

This will limit any travel impacts across the region. Any snowfall accumulations will be found on elevated and grassy surfaces but will not amount to much.

Temperatures start to rebound through the weekend and into the upcoming week as dry weather takes over as we approach the middle of the month. Another strong front looks to take shape by the middle of next week which will bring our next drop in temperatures.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige