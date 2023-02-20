Our warming trend is in full swing for the start of the week. Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Fire weather watches are in place for portions of southwest Kansas through Tuesday evening. Strong winds, matched with warm and dry conditions, will lead to heightened fire concerns. Please, no outdoor burning!

Temperatures continue to climb back into the 60s and 70s for the middle of the week. But what goes up must go down, and temperatures drop drastically into the 30s as a cold front cuts across the state.

Moisture arrives ahead of the cold front on Wednesday morning, with rainfall across portions of southcentral and southeast Kansas. Snowfall will creep into portions of northwest Kansas by the afternoon.

Snowfall will spread across northern Kansas through Wednesday night. The moisture will quickly move out by Thursday morning.

Temperatures climb back above average in the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 65 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: W/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: E/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll