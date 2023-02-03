Temperatures today will continue to inch upward across the region. Highs push into the 40s and 50s for most today, with Southwest Kansas being our hot spot with highs in the 60s.

Southerly winds are the cause behind our warm-up and will help launch us into a warming trend for the rest of the weekend.

Highs jump nearly ten degrees over the next 24 hours as we reach the upper 50s tomorrow and continue to climb into the 60s are we wrap up the weekend.

Slowly we return to the 50s and eventually 40s by the end of the week as a few cold fronts are in the forecast for the workweek. With them, northerly flow will return to the region and help knock temperatures down a few degrees.

We also will see a few chances for rainfall in the next 6 to 10 days as moisture moves in with the passing cold fronts. Our best chances for showers will arrive by midweek.l

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 30 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll