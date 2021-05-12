Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures are warming as incoming moisture fuels end of week storm chances

Sunshine made a return today before cumulus clouds started to filter in throughout the afternoon.

Showers and storms that have been slowly moving through the Nebraska Panhandle this evening will weaken as they approach our northwest counties.

An isolated rumble of thunder and brief heavy downpour will be possible this evening before this complex dissipates overnight.

If you are going to Riverfront Stadium tonight to see the Wind Surge, it will be another dry night but one to have the jacket with you as temperatures drop into the 50s by the home stretch.

Lows will be cooler once again. With winds backing out of the south, it will help us hold into the 40s.

We turn the page to warmer days Thursday as daytime highs return to the 60s and 70s across the Sunflower State.

A disturbance will enter the area Thursday evening to the northwest.

Moisture is meager, but the instability is there for a stronger storm or two.

A Marginal Risk aligns for our Nebraska counties into portions of northwestern Kansas as an isolated storm could produce some damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph.

Some of the leftovers may be able to survive in this wave through Wichita Friday morning.

Attention will be on the west Friday for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms.

More moisture will be available with an unstable atmosphere. A Marginal Risk, meaning a storm or two could briefly reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds, involves a good chunk of western Kansas.

Storm Tracker Radar will display scattered activity through Friday evening which will track east into the overnight.

More storms will light up the sky by Saturday evening as moisture keeps building through much of Kansas. We will once again need to watch for severe storms. The pattern will be repeated with another chance of storms by Sunday evening as a boundary sinks to the south.

With any strong to severe storm that develops over the next several days, our primary concerns will be with damaging wind gusts and large hail. As multiple rounds of rain sweep through the state, this will increase the odds that some spots may have to deal with flooding concerns.

The potential is there that some communities could receive a couple inches of rain by the time these disturbances pass through Wednesday.

Our active weather pattern will persist into next week with on again, off again chances for showers and storms. The better ingredients for more substantial severe storms looks to be to our south in Oklahoma and Texas, but a stronger storm is still on the table for us. Each disturbance in this frequent pattern will need to be monitored.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman