Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures are warming by week’s end, rain chances return by the weekend

The moisture has been abundant across central and eastern Kansas today to fuel rain and rumbles.

Still keeping an eye on Storm Tracker Radar through this evening as showers and storms continue to fill in along and east of the Turnpike.

While an isolated stronger storm still remains possible, the threat continues to trend lower. A Marginal Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm remains highlighted for areas southeast of the Turnpike. If storms can develop, any isolated stronger storm could produce some smaller hail along with gusty winds.

The cold front will help to spark scattered showers and storms through this evening before this storm system wraps up and shifts east tonight.

As clouds clear west to east, temperatures will start to drop into the 40s, while areas farther east will have the rain and clouds linger longer into the overnight to hold temperatures into the 50s.

Sunshine makes a return Thursday which helps to boost temperatures back into the 70s by the afternoon.

The storm system wraps up early Thursday morning as high pressure starts to build in by the end of the week.

This means the return of sunshine is on the way and temperatures are building back into the 80s this weekend.

The pattern becomes a bit more unsettled by the end of the weekend and into next week as our next cold front closes in on the Sunflower State. Scattered showers may develop as early as Sunday and linger through early next week as the boundary moves through.

This will drop our temperatures Tuesday back to more seasonable levels into the 60s and 70s, but it looks as though a quick rebound in temperatures returns by the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige