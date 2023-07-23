Feeling like summertime across Kansas today! Highs were in the 90s, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

A few spotty showers will be possible this evening across the region, though rainfall will be hit or miss with most missing out on the showers.

Any storm that manages to form will be capable of producing strong winds and hail. A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for a large portion of the region.

Temperatures stay warm overnight. Lows only dip into the 60s and 70s with winds out of the south.

Tomorrow is when we start to feel the heat. Highs by the afternoon will sit in the triple digits across the region with plenty of sun and breezy winds out of the southwest.

Heat Advisories are in place for portions of northcentral Kansas from 1 PM through 9 PM on Monday. I would not be surprised if we add a few more counties to this advisory by the start of the day tomorrow.

Even if you are not in the heat advisory, it is going to be a hot one. Make sure you are taking care of yourself by drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen, and taking breaks in the AC and shade. Also, be sure not to leave pets outside for extended periods of time and check your back seat before you exit the car.

A brief shot of moisture arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but this will not do much to combat our warm temperatures. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with brief periods of heavy rain.

Temperatures remain toasty over the next seven days. We will flirt with the triple digits well into the weekend.

The heat is here to stay. Temperatures remain well above average as we move into next week, with most of the United States feeling the heat. Welcome to the dog days of summer!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll