Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures climb through the weekend, breezy at times

Hello warmer weather! After a gloomy and chilly stretch of weather this past week, we are in store for some big changes for the upcoming weekend. Highs today begin to climb to the 60s across central Kansas and a few 70s out west.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, so those that see more sunshine will be able to warm a bit more. Strong winds out of the south will help usher this warmer air back to the Sunflower State. Gusts are possible upwards of 25 to 30 mph.

Any Friday night plans will be chilly but pleasant. We can expect 50s throughout the evening and then lows dropping to the 30s and lower 40s statewide overnight. Winds will die down a bit.

This weekend looks phenomenal! Temperatures climb even more into Saturday with highs near 70. Winds stay persistent out of the south, but we should see a good deal of sunshine for the entire weekend. Expect some lower 70s and even potentially a few 80s out west by Sunday. Remember, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, so we will “fall back” and set our clocks back one hour.

This upcoming week leeks mostly dry, but we will need to keep an eye on a few potential disturbances in the middle part of next week. Right now, it looks like a few showers and storms could come through on Wednesday, but we will keep chances low as of now.

Temperatures take a little dive next week, but most of us should still stay in the lower to mid 60s which is around average for this time of year. Enjoy this warmer fall forecast!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears