Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures climbing into the weekend, break from the heat in sight

The front has cleared! Temperatures sitting slightly cooler today especially across southern Kansas, though we were able to make a return to the 90s in a few select cities.

The cumulus clouds that bubbled during the heat of the afternoon will dissipate this evening leading way to a clear sky overnight.

If you are heading to the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson this evening, you will dress for temperatures dropping into the 70s this evening.

Overnight lows will return to the 50s and 60s.

The heat will build back as winds regain a southerly flow into Thursday. Highs will climb to the 90s with sunshiny skies.

A system approaches from the north Thursday night into Friday. This may squeeze out a shower or a random rumble, especially north, before dissipating.

The boundary lingers into Friday helping to spark additional rounds of showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening from northcentral into southwestern Kansas.

The front washes out Saturday, keeping us toasty through the weekend. Expect a solid stretch of well-above average temperatures in the 90s. Temps out west this weekend will flirt with the century mark.

A potent fall cold front will work down the pipeline next Tuesday. It may try to spark a few showers and storms before sweeping east of Kansas. At this time, if showers and storms develop, the better potential for seeing activity will rest east of I-35. Highs will drop, ranging from the 60s to the 80s with widespread lows in the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week. It will feel refreshing!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman