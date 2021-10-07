Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures climbing into the weekend, tracking our next cold front

Sunshine will take over today as temperatures make a return to the 70s and 80s. An isolated 90 degree reading to the southwest cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s overnight.

We will be nearing record heat this weekend as our next cold front takes shape on Sunday. Expect daytime highs to make a bounce back into the 90s both Friday and Saturday.

As rain starts to enter the region late Saturday, the cold front will sweep through and help to bring down temperatures back into the 70s into early next week.

The front will help to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of this system and will be key to monitor as we fine-tune the details of who has the best potential to see rain and strong to severe thunderstorms into the weekend.

That said, folks in southcentral Kansas and northern Oklahoma need to remain weather aware both Sunday afternoon and evening. Central Kansas looks favored once again for additional activity to spark Tuesday afternoon and evening as another potent storm systems take shape over the Southern Plains.

We will continue to iron out the details in the days to come. Until then, we will be baking in the 90s as we wait for the first of two fronts to bring some relief from the heat early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige