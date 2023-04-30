Mild today with highs in the 60s with winds steadily out of the north. Winds have been strong, with gusts up to 30 and 40 MPH.

Warm, windy, and dry conditions have led to heightened fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for northcentral Kansas through 8 PM this evening.

Temperatures fall overnight back into the 30s across the region. Winds stay out of the north with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Freeze Warnings are in place for Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Osborne, and Mitchell counties in Kansas and Furnas County, Nebraska, from 2 AM through 9 AM Monday.

Tomorrow starts our warming trend for the week. Highs push back into the upper 60s and 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will relax got most of the region but remain breezy in southcentral Kansas.

We continue to warm through the middle of the week, hitting the 80s by Thursday. Settle into this above-average trend through the weekend.

Rain chances will also increase midweek. Our first round of moisture will arrive Wednesday evening, with showers tracking across the region.

Better chances of widespread showers and even a few rumbles of thunder arrive on Thursday with the arrival of our next boundary. As a warm front lifts across the region, we could see some stronger storms develop. Scattered showers will remain possible into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 37 Wind: NW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll