The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region.

There will be another batch of cloud cover working in from Colorado for communities in far western Kansas. Temperatures will turn bitter in the upper teens to the 20s.

Winds are expected to stay gusty overnight and into part of Friday. Winds will start to drop from the west to the east and become much quieter by sundown.

Sunshine returns Friday but the heat will not. Temperatures will be colder than average with highs in the upper 30s to the 40s. Spots to the southeast may be able to warm to the lower 50s.

The weekend looks cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will increase by Sunday as the next storm system approaches early next week.

Latest model guidance on this system wants to take it farther south. The track will need to be watched closely because the slightest shift north or south will greatly determine the path this system will take. Please continue to stay weather aware as this timeframe approaches.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 27 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman