I feel like a broken record talking about the heat, but unfortunately, it is here to stay. Highs this afternoon climb into the triple digits across the region with winds out of the south.

Wichita and Salina will near their record-high temperatures today and potentially surpass them. This could be Wichita’s third day in a row of record-breaking temperatures.

As winds increase, so do our concerns for fire weather. An elevated risk is in place for far western Kansas, where we will see winds gust from 20-30 MPH and also expect the lowest humidity across the region.

Excessive Heat Advisories and Warnings are in place across the region. The Warnings go through 10 PM Thursday as our heat index will stay near 110 degrees for the next several days.

Dew points are rising across central and eastern Kansas. Though our air temperatures will retreat, the heat index will stay toasty until our next boundary arrives.

The good news is that relief is in sight. By the weekend, our next cold front will move across the state and help return temperatures to our seasonal average in the low 90s.

Rain will finally return to the Plains as we look ahead to the weekend. Showers will arrive with our next cold front. Western Kansas will stand the best chance of seeing rain, but we will all feel the cool-down brought in by the passing boundary.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 106 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 77 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll