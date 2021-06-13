Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures continue to climb

A few stronger storms rolled through the Panhandle of Oklahoma this morning, but fell apart as they pushed east. The state of Kansas is quiet and dry to start the day aside from a stray shower or two.



I have some good news! Dew points look to be a little bit lower today (low 60s) thanks to high pressure in place to our east, meaning slightly lower humidity levels for most of us.

Aside from that, our temperatures will be warm to start the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will still feel like summer with our afternoon highs likely reaching 90+ for most of the state.

A few clouds around for today but the sun will shine strong throughout the afternoon. Generally, winds stay out of the E/SE today from 5-15 mph.



We’ll turn our attention to a chance for thunderstorms overnight into early Monday morning for NW Kansas. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has targeted NW and West KS in a marginal risk of severe weather. Generally with these overnight complexes, hail and strong winds are the primary threats.

High resolution models are hinting at an arrival time after midnight. I will say, some of the latest trends are pushing this timing back a few hours and exact placement is always subject to change. For now, we’ll keep the best chance for overnight storms across NW KS.

This complex should lose steam as it pushes south, but I am keeping a slight chance for overnight storms throughout SW Kansas as well.



Heat is the main character of the weather story this coming week. Most of us should see at least 90 degrees for the next several days, with mid 90s likely by Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of Western KS should climb to near 100 degrees mid-week as well. Humidity levels will be moderate to high at times. Those out west could lock in slightly drier air for the week. Regardless, it really is going to feel like summer even though the season technically doesn’t start until June 20 at 10:30 PM. Signs are pointing at a little late week relief, but that only drops us back to the upper 80s.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears