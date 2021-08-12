Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures cool as rain and storm chances linger into the weekend

It is another day battling the heat and humidity as central Kansas climbed into triple digits, making it the 6th day that Wichita has hit the century mark this year. Today has been Wichita’s hottest day at 103°.

Our atmosphere has started to unzip this afternoon which has led to widespread showers and storms across northern Kansas ahead of a stalled boundary.

There is a Marginal Risk around I-70 where a storm or two will be severe with hail and/or high winds.

Storms will move at a snail’s pace and have plenty of juice to work with prompting high rainfall rates.

Storms should start to build closer to the Wichita area deeper into the overnight and through Friday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s across most of Kansas tonight. Goodland is looking at a low in the upper 50s by Friday morning!

The heat will take a welcomed break Friday to the 80s and lower 90s. This is a big change for a Kansas summer dropping more than 10 degrees with this frontal boundary sagging southward.

Conditions may stay unsettled for much of the day before this boundary aligns farther south and west by Friday evening.

This will trigger the next wave of storms that will ride east into early Saturday morning. The position of this boundary will be critical because it will help enhance more storms over the weekend and will need to be watched closely in the days ahead.

Additional storms will favor areas farther north near the Kansas/Nebraska state line Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We will turn hotter early next week as our chances for rain drop.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman