Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures cooling down as cold front sweeps through Sunday, storm chances return

Winds were gusty this afternoon helping to bring daytime highs into the mid and upper 90s and lower 100s which set records in parts of the state this afternoon.

These winds are gusting in response to our next storm system set to arrive in Kansas this weekend. A cold front will start to enter northwest Kansas by sunset acting to shift winds back out of the northwest and drop temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will return to the 40s in northwestern Kansas while southcentral Kansas will remain into the 60s overnight.

Showers will develop along this boundary overnight as it slowly moves to the southeast throughout the day on Sunday.

Given the slow movement of the front, daytime highs ahead of this boundary in parts of southcentral Kansas look to rebound into the 80s Sunday afternoon while others dealing with the rain and more clouds will sit into the 50s and 60s.

Showers and storms will continue throughout the day on Sunday from northcentral into southwestern Kansas.

A Marginal Risk remains highlighted for one or two storms that could become strong to severe across southcentral and southeastern Kansas. Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out for areas east of the Turnpike into northeastern Oklahoma Sunday evening.

The better dynamics to support severe storms will sit across Oklahoma and Texas, but a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across southcentral Kansas.

This storm system exits to the east Monday as our next one takes shape on its heels.

Tuesday looks to be the day to watch across the Sunflower State as another strong storm system gathers organization across the Central Plains. Timing continues to slow with its arrival into the region. This means more time to build in the moisture Tuesday into Wednesday as well as a better potential that more folks could be impacted by strong to severe storms during that timeframe. The Storm Prediction Center has southwest Nebraska through most of central and western Kansas into Oklahoma highlighted for the potential of strong to severe storms Tuesday night. All severe weather hazards will be possible.

The storm system will exit the region on Wednesday leaving behind more mild temperatures through the end of the week. Another opportunity to see rain across southcentral Kansas will be possible again Thursday night. Temperatures return to the 60s and 70s for daytime highs and the 30s and 40s for overnight lows by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige