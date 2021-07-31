Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dip below average to start August, minimal rain chances

After a toasty day across parts of the state, relief has been felt farther to the north this afternoon as a cold front has drifted through Kansas.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place across southcentral Kansas into northern Oklahoma until 9PM this evening.

The cold front that is making its way through the state has provided a bit more cloud cover and showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Additional activity will continue to spark near this frontal boundary this evening.

A Marginal Risk has been expanded across southern Kansas into northern Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle. Our primary concern is that a storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts along with hail.

Storms will continue through the overnight across the southern half of the state before the front, and the rain and storms associated with it, makes a final push to the south Sunday morning.

This will clear us out and bring back the sunshine for the second half of the weekend and to start the new work week.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s to the west while central Kansas likely only makes it to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, as the clouds gradually begin to clear and temperatures will warm, but not to the levels we have experienced this past week. Daytime highs will be into the 80s to the lower 90s.

We are transitioning into a more unsettled pattern to start August. This means we will add in a few more clouds to the mix as well as some slightly better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms each day as we approach the middle of the week. Temperatures will return to slightly below average levels with daytime highs back into the 80s and 90s as wildfire smoke returns to the region this weekend and into early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige