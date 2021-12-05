Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures drop below average early this week, region remains dry

A cold front is heading this way today and will change the course of our temperatures this week.

As this cold front cruises through the region, there will be a considerable uptick in wind.

Gusts between 35 and 45 MPH are likely heading into evening and most of the overnight.

By dawn on Monday, winds will begin to relax as colder air settles through the area.

This front will also help spark a round of severe weather to our southeast from eastern Oklahoma through Arkansas, western Kentucky and Tennessee. All forms of severe weather are on the table for this part of the country. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, although damaging winds will take center stage as storms evolve into a squall line.

Low temperatures into Monday morning will range from the teens to the 30s. Communities farther north and west will be in this fresh pool of cold air longer enabling temperatures to dip lower.

With a mix of sun and clouds Monday afternoon and a wind from primarily the north, we will see highs only reach the 30s and 40s which is below average for this time of year. As the day progresses, the winds will start to shift out of the south as high pressure tracks to the east. This will give us a slight boost in warmth Tuesday.

There is also a piece of energy that will work through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It increases the cloud cover but could also squeeze out a sprinkle or a flurry. No travel troubles are anticipated as the lower levels of the atmosphere are dry for anything substantial.

Temperatures rebound Wednesday into Thursday along with Friday. There will be a much stronger cold front by the end of the work week and to start next weekend

A system takes aim at the Central High Plains. There are two phases. One brings snow mostly to Nebraska and may skirt our area to the north, but most of Kansas looks to lose out on any beneficial moisture from this round.

It is not until another piece of energy, as a low develops to our south, when we might be able to partake in some moisture across southern Kansas early next weekend. Rain and snow may be part of this equation.

We will need to watch the track and evolution of both phases closely as the week continues as this comes into better focus.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman