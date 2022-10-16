Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region.

Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those in northwestern Kansas will see lows drop below freezing. We teeter around the freezing mark in portions of southwestern and northcentral Kansas.

Freeze Warnings have been issued for a large portion of northwest Kansas into Monday morning. Then a Freeze Watch will be in place for late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Be sure to cover sensitive plants or bring them inside.

Temperatures dip below freezing for the start of the week before rebounding by the weekend. Overnight lows will be on the frosty side for the next few mornings. Make sure to bundle up in the mornings and send the kids to the bus stop with a warm coat.

Strong northerly flow will be the main culprit behind the cooler trend. Below-average temperatures will be the story for most of the eastern half of the United States thanks to this surge of northerly winds.

Talk about a roller coaster forecast. Highs fall into the low 60s tomorrow and then the 50s on Tuesday. We go from a fall-like feel to summery sizzle for the weekend, with highs well above average in the low 80s thanks to southerly winds taking control of the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 72 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 61 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 72 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll