Last night’s freezing rain has left a thin layer of ice on surfaces across the state. Give yourself some extra time to scrap your windshield this morning and take it slow on the roads. Moisture is being driven south as a cold front cuts across the state.

Our high temperatures of the day in Central and Eastern Kansas were felt this morning as cold air causes temperatures to drop into this afternoon. Those out in western Kansas will be able to warm some, reaching the 40s this afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens for Central Kansas tonight, with winds shifting to be out of the south by the early morning on Tuesday. Western Kansas is again on the warmer side tonight, with lows in the 20s. Any snowmelt will refreeze overnight, causing another slipper start for the Sunflower State.

There is good news! Warmer temperatures move in thanks to southerly winds taking control of the forecast for the next few days. We jump to well above average by mid-week and settle into the upper 40s as we head into the new year.

Our next shot of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday for Northwestern Kansas as a rain and snow mixture will be possible with the approaching cold front. Moisture tracks east through Friday, bringing spotty showers to Central Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 30 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind: NW/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll