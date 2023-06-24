What a beautiful Saturday! Sunshine helped our temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s across the state this afternoon.

Blue skies this afternoon will lead to a clear and starry night. Lows stay warm, falling into the 60s and 70s overnight. Winds will start to come out of the north tonight as our next boundary moves across the region.

A cold front will swing through the region overnight. This will be a dry frontal passage, impacting our temperatures. Northerly flow will keep temperatures mild tomorrow, with highs near our seasonal average.

We will see a quick shot of moisture on Tuesday that will bring showers and rumbles of thunder to portions during the overnight.

Drying out quickly by Wednesday morning, we crank up the heat. An upper-level area of high pressure will build in over much of the southern plains. This will help create a heat dome over the central United States, allowing us to cook this week.

Temperatures soar, flirting with the triple digits by the middle of the week. Make sure you drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the AC if you plan on spending extended time outside.

Another round of rainfall arrives as we head towards next weekend. This will aid temperatures in returning to the low 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 67 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

|Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll