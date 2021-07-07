Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures heating up, another storm chance by the weekend

Showers and rumbles of thunder developed along the I-35 corridor this afternoon and will continue to dissipate through sunset.

For many, it has been abundant sunshine through Wednesday afternoon behind the cold front. Clouds will continue to thin out this evening leading to a starry sky.

Many will not find a lot of relief from the warmer temperatures tonight. Lows will be back into the 60s.

High pressure starts to build on Thursday which will leave us dry and temperatures warming into the 80s and 90s.

The heat continues Friday as we wait for another front to sweep through the region. Some could get close to 100° Friday afternoon in northern and western Kansas.

A few isolated showers and storms may develop ahead of the front. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted across portions of southwestern Nebraska into northeastern Kansas.

These showers and storms may form into a complex overnight as it dives to the south posing a damaging wind threat, but all severe weather hazards will need to be monitored Friday afternoon and evening.

As the front pushes to the south Saturday morning it will meet up with warm, humid air across Kansas which will help to spark additional rounds of showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Large hail and damaging winds will need to be monitored in isolated stronger storms. Heavy rain and lightning could also impact any weekend outdoor plans. Another storm system will pass by to our east on Sunday, but a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out Sunday afternoon east of I-135.

The second weekend cold front will help to secure temperatures into the 80s for daytime highs and overnights into the 50s and 60s. Beyond the weekend, rain chances look isolated and the heat starts to build back in through early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige