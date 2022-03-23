The system that brought measurable and welcome rain, snow and strong winds to the region still influences us today. The wraparound portion keeps clouds around especially east of I-135 through the overnight. This system will gradually slide away allowing winds to weaken further. Scattered rain showers are possible this evening and the first half of the overnight farther east. There is enough colder air available to change rain over to snow in a heavier shower. As temps cool tonight, we will see a shift away from rain to light snow but any accumulations will be light and on the eastern edge of our viewing area.

High pressure builds in allowing sunshine to return with a modest warming trend. Temps turn more seasonable by Friday as a subtle wind shift works through the state. This has little impact to our temperatures into the weekend, but may produce a sprinkle or a rain shower Friday into Saturday.

Not much moisture to be had as this travels through. The focus this weekend will be the increasing warmth. Fire weather concerns grow early next week as highs surge into the 70s and 80s with increasing wind and dropping relative humidity values. From now until then, even though we saw a healthy dosage of rain this week across much of the region, we will dry out quickly.

Two storm systems to watch. One next Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain showers are more likely over snow. Another system aligns early in April that will keep our rain chances flowing. Severe weather looks low with both of these systems, but the one in April may offer up higher dew points that could be a factor. It is something to watch as we get closer to our peak of severe weather season.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 43 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman