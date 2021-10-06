Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures on warming trend into the weekend

After some cooler, fall-like mornings, our temperatures are going to take a summery turn as we step closer to the weekend. High pressure is building in across the western part of the country which will allow our daytime highs to return to the 90s.

Today will feel more like a seasonable early October afternoon. Expect daytime highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s out to the west where winds turn breezy by the afternoon.

It will be another evening to enjoy with the windows open letting in some cooler air as overnight lows dip into the 40s and 50s across the state.

While we cannot rule out a stray shower Thursday morning, many look to stay dry as high pressure takes control leaving behind sunshine and a few clouds by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb through Saturday before a strong cold front ushers in some relief from the heat by the second half of the weekend.

The next couple of storm systems that we will be tracking will have some better upper-level support. This means storms that develop during the afternoon and evening on Sunday will need to be monitored across southcentral Kansas into Oklahoma for the potential that some could be strong to severe.

The storm system will enter into western Kansas on Saturday night before sliding east towards the I-135 corridor Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has also highlighted portions of southcentral Kansas for Tuesday as a secondary system could bring the potential for severe weather.

Both of these storm systems will be monitored closely in the days to come. As these cold fronts move through, cooler air is ushered in on the back side bringing daytime highs down into the 70s next week and overnights into the 50s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige