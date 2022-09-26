Temperatures were comfortable today, with highs in the 80s across most of the Sunflower State with plenty of sunshine. Those out in northeastern Kansas stayed in the upper 70s.

Skies will remain clear for the next few days as we stay under the influence of high pressure. This high will also chase out any hope of rain.

Lows overnight will be pleasant and fall-like as we head into the low 50s across the region. Clear skies and light winds will follow us into the start of the day.

While you might need a sweater if you are up early, you will not need it in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by lunchtime and will be in the 80s by the late afternoon. Those in southern Kansas could even see highs reach into the low 90s.

Temperatures cool off again as we head into Wednesday, but we slowly climb back to the mid-80s by the weekend. This is not a huge temperature shift, but it is still an above-average trend.

Rain chances will be virtually nonexistent this week as dry air will prevail across the Plains. Most of the United States is sitting below average in terms of precipitation for the next six to ten days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 86 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: E 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll