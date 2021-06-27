Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures remain below average this week, rain possible through mid-week

Clouds have blanketed the state at times today with some only finding a few moments of sunshine breaking through the clouds.

A frontal boundary has stalled out over southeastern Kansas this evening but will eventually make some westward progress over the next several days helping to focus additional rounds of showers and storms across the Sunflower State.

Scattered areas of rain have popped up, but these showers and isolated storms are not very organized and will remain widely scattered.

Activity remains isolated in the rain department tonight as temperatures dip back down into the 50s to the west and upper 60s and lower 70s across southcentral Kansas.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will be very similar to today where many make it into the 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

We will see the redevelopment of showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow. Activity will remain very scattered.

Tuesday, the frontal boundary will start to slide westward which will allow for the development of additional showers and storms across southeastern and southcentral Kansas.

The chances for severe storms is very low during this period, but any stronger storm could produce some small hail and non-severe wind gusts along with heavy rainfall and lightning.

We have an unsettled weather pattern that is taking shape for the majority of this week as high pressure on either side of the United States will keep this pattern from budging.

This means there will be daily shots of rain possible each day through the middle of the week before tapering off by the weekend. Added rain chances will add more clouds to our atmosphere through this week before sunshine can make more of a return by the end of the week. In turn, this helps to keep daytime highs only into the low to mid 80s and overnights into the mid 60s with 50s out to the west.

It looks like by the end of the week, we may start to see this pattern break down a bit more lending way to a drier sky and a bit more sunshine headed into the holiday weekend. Temperatures by the end of next weekend look to be warming back into the 80s and 90s for the July 4th holiday.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige