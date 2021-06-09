Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures remain steamy before front arrives ahead of the weekend

Hot and humid conditions are the headlines today! Dewpoints have rested into the lower 70s which is making it feel steamy outside.

Heat index readings will tell the tale of 90-degrees and above with many locations feeling like the century mark tomorrow (95°-102° heat indices).

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Kay County in Oklahoma until 7PM Friday.

Later tonight, spotty showers and thunderstorms will blossom after dark. Most of the activity looks to line up west of I-135. This should stay below severe thresholds and should only affect a small portion of our viewing area.

Expect temperatures overnight to rest in the 60s and 70s with a light breeze on hand.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week ahead of our next frontal boundary. Dewpoints will climb further only reinforcing our heat indices in the 90s and triple digits.

Thursday will be dry until the overnight when a cluster of storms will sag south out of Nebraska.

These storms will weaken significantly as they enter our viewing area.

Across the Northern Plains, this storm system will be gathering organization, but the environment becomes less supportive of widespread storms farther to the south. That said, a stronger storm capable of hail or high winds is possible for our northcentral counties.

Any leftovers may make it to Wichita in the form of a rain shower late in the morning to lunchtime. New showers will form to the east of the Turnpike and ahead of the front Friday afternoon.

Winds will become gusty as the front enters our viewing area to the northwest to the tune of 40 to 50 MPH + gusts. These strong wind gusts will enter northwest Kansas Thursday night after midnight and spread through our southwest communities. Winds will not be as gusty over Wichita (20-30 MPH gusts).

Once the front clears, we will have less humidity to deal with as any rain tracks to the southeast away from our region. This break will not last long as temperatures and humidity resume their summer climb by the end of the weekend. We may not truly get a sigh of humidity relief until the middle of next week.

New storms will form to the southwest Saturday night and one or two could be stronger. Additional storms are expected primarily west of I-135 with a heavy concentration in western Kansas through early next week. Instability looks meager at this point. Additional chances for rain remain possible Monday before temperatures break to more seasonable levels by the middle of the upcoming week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman