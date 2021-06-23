Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures remain toasty, daily chances for rain return

Mild start to the morning with temperatures sitting into the 60s and 70s.

Sunrise continues to show mainly clear skies, with the exception of a few high clouds drifting through.

We will see a lot of sunshine once again throughout the afternoon, though a few more clouds will start to build in west to east. Temperatures will be back into the 90s and with 100s to the west.

We will likely see the development of isolated showers and thunderstorms across northwestern Kansas later this evening which will spark overnight activity over central Kansas by Thursday morning.

Northern Kansas is painted under a Marginal Risk today for an isolated storm or two that may reach severe thresholds for wind and hail.

A few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible as the overnight complex slides eastward across central into eastern Kansas first thing Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be warmer to start the day once again tomorrow morning into the 60s and 70s.

We are waiting on a frontal boundary to work through the state over the next several days which means more scattered showers and storms remain possible Thursday evening.

The Marginal Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms encompasses most of Kansas Thursday with a Slight Risk highlighted near the Kansas/Nebraska state line. While all severe threats will need to be monitored, hail and damaging winds will be our primary concerns Thursday.

A Marginal Risk remains highlighted over the region again on Friday as the frontal boundary is slow to move. One or two storms could reach severe thresholds.

Temperatures out ahead of this front will remain toasty before some relief from the heat is felt by Friday. Daytime highs will drop into the 80s by the weekend as the frontal boundary clears the state this weekend.

Until this front can sweep out of the region, daily opportunities for rain will linger across Kansas. Drier air arrives on Sunday as rain chances start to clear and high pressure builds in by early next week. Overnights will be more comfortable into the 50s and 60s and as daytime highs remain steady into the 80s but look to be on a gradual warming trend through the middle of the week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige